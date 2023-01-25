TIMELINE: Sexual assault at Sac State
Several occurrences of sexual assault on and off campus have struck up a necessary conversation about safety for students and staff at Sac State.
Over the span of about three months, Sacramento State has had several reported incidents of sexual assault. One suspect has been identified and is being pursued, according to Sac State Police.
To recap every reported sexual assault and related articles of the semester, The State Hornet has assembled this timeline.
Campus police notify students of two sexual assaults
On Oct. 6, the Sac State Police Department sent a timely warning notification about two reports of sexual assault.
The first incident occurred off campus and was reported to the police department Sept. 23. The second incident occurred on campus and was reported on Oct. 5.
These reports marked the first incidents in a string of multiple throughout the semester.
Another sexual assault was reported to campus police
A female student reported an assault in the library quad near Eureka Hall on Oct. 8. A suspect was later arrested, charged with a misdemeanor and banned from campus.
Reportedly, the suspect approached the student asking for a hug, according to campus police. After she refused, he forced himself on her and rubbed his genitals against her.
Campus police hold press conference regarding sexual assaults
Sac State Police held a press conference on Oct. 11, saying they’re increasing campus patrol due to the amount of sexual assaults against students.
“I just want to make sure that everyone understands we’re responding thoroughly as needed,” said Sacramento State Chief of Police Chet Madison Jr. “At the same time, we’re going to make sure that everyone is treated fairly.”
Students concerned with campus safety
The State Hornet talked with students on Oct. 20 about their concerns for campus safety.
“I actually do not feel safe,” said third-year criminal justice major Neida Perezis. “I actually messaged a girl through Canvas if it was okay if I walked with her because I saw that we walked to the same place. It’s a little scary, especially in the garage parking.”
Sexual assault reported at computer lab
A sexual assault occurred at an unnamed campus computer lab Oct. 27. This assault was reported to campus police Oct. 28.
Police later sent a timely warning notice to students Oct. 29 at midnight.
Woman videotaped in University Union restroom
A woman was videotaped in a restroom stall at the University Union Nov. 7.
Campus police said the woman saw a cell phone coming from under the adjoining stall, which was recording her without her consent.
Suspect described by campus police
Campus police said the suspect fled on foot after being approached by the witness.
The suspect was said to appear as a six-foot-tall male wearing a dark beanie, dark clothes and a purple surgical face mask.
Community forum to be hosted by Sac State students
The Redwood Room in the University Union is set up to host a discussion led by a Sac State student for students and staff in response to the sexual assaults.
Organized by Michael Lee-Chang, a political science major and student representative for the university’s Sexual Violence Awareness team, this community discussion focused on including students, who Chang said he feels have been left out in the conversation about the sexual assaults.
“I don’t think holding this event will be a solution to all problems,” Chang said. “I just hope that this is a step in the right direction.”
Suspect of first two sexual assaults identified
The suspect of the first two sexual assaults was identified as 31-year-old Nida Muhammad Niazy, campus police announced to students on Nov. 16.
Police said they attempted to arrest Niazy at his home, but he was not there. After making additional efforts to locate Niazy, he was still not found, according to police.
Students express safety concerns on campus
After more assaults, students said they believed emails are not enough from the university. Many have provided their own solutions, like more lighting at night or increased surveillance.
Students host community forum regarding sexual assaults on campus
A student-led forum Nov. 17, held a discussion for students to express feelings about how Sac State should handle the safety of its students.
Alexis Jimenez, a student who works with the anthropology department, expressed anger regarding administration and the police department’s handlings of the sexual assaults.
“I want the administrators to know: I hope you feel bad when you eat your lunch, because this is how students feel everyday,” Jimenez said.
Other students voiced outrage, including first-year Kai Levato, who called for more action from administration and less condolences.
“I’m tired of your apologies and your acknowledgments,” Levato said. “You’re here. It’s safe to say that you’re sorry. I don’t want to hear it anymore. I want to hear what you’re going to do.”
President Nelsen’s Plan of Action
President Nelsen notified the campus community of the Sexual Violence Prevention, Safety and Support Action Plan Jan. 24, 2023, which includes seven goals to be enacted in the spring.
The goals included bringing awareness to sexual assault, increasing prevention efforts, expanding resources for survivors and improving campus safety.
Some steps have already been completed by Sac State, like improved lighting inside the pathway walls around Eureka Hall. Other tasks are in progress, like fixing lighting on other parts of campus and hiring a social worker for the police department.
