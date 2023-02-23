The State Hornet Podcast: Little Africa returns, students speak up against on-campus assault.

The+State+Hornet+Podcast%3A+Little+Africa+returns%2C+students+speak+up+against+on-campus+assault.

Lawrence Charles and Aile Flores
February 23, 2023

For this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, staffers Lawrence Charles and Aile Flores provide information on what Little Africa is all about and how it was reinstated as a recurring event on campus, followed by a report on actions students have been taking to make sure that they can feel safe from assault while on campus.