Swarm Report Week 2: Men’s basketball slumps, Baseball season preview

Neill Little, Isaac Streeter, Arely Duran, Siany Harts, Nathan Cromwell, and Myla Booth
February 17, 2023

Swarm Report Week 2 features hosts Isaac and Neill joined by beat writers and members of the State Hornet sports staff to discuss the week in sports around Sac State, including men’s basketball’s slump and previewing the upcoming baseball season.

 

Graphic by Isaac Streeter
Redshirt freshman Griffin Harrison celebrates with teammates after hitting a homerun during an intersquad game Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 in Sacramento. Sac State’s baseball season starts Friday with a home series at John Smith Field.
Senior guard Zach Chappell follows through on a shot around a Weber State defender Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in a 52-49 Hornet loss at The Nest. Chappell had a team-high 17 points in Thursday’s loss.
