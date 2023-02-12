Swarm Report Week 1: Softball gets started and introducing new voices

Neill Little, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Neill Little a recent transfer to The Hornet from SCC. He is a political science/journalism major. Food and sports are his biggest passions.
Isaac Streeter, sports reporter
(he/him)
Isaac Streeter is a senior Political Science and Journalism Student and this is his second semester with The State Hornet covering sports. Outside of The State Hornet, Streeter has been published in the Woodland Daily Democrat as well as the Sacramento News & Review. After graduating he hopes to work in professional baseball.
Siany Harts, social media staffer (sports)
(she/her)
Siany Harts is joining the State Hornet sports staff to further develop its social media presence. She is a communications major with a minor in journalism and this is her first semester with the State Hornet. She hopes to pursue a future career as a sideline reporter for college and professional sports.