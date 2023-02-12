Swarm Report Week 1: Softball gets started and introducing new voices

Graphic by Isaac Streeter

Neill Little, Isaac Streeter, and Siany Harts
February 12, 2023

Swarm Report returns for the spring semester with Isaac and new co-host Neill. Neill introduces himself and the two chat about Sac State sports for the week. They are also visited by State Hornet sideline reporter Siany Harts, who gives a rundown on recent basketball match ups for the Hornets. 

