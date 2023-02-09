Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 5
Women’s basketball takes the top two spots once again
Hello Hornets! Welcome to the fifth edition of the Buzzin’ Dozen, a bi-weekly power ranking of the 12 best student-athletes at Sac State. Let’s get right into the action and please remember these rankings are solely our opinions– which are generated from our consistent coverage from our team of writers and content producers.
Honorable Mentions
Kaylin Randhawa- senior guard, women’s basketball
Akol Mawein- junior forward, men’s basketball
Jan Silva- junior, men’s tennis
Bridgette Smith- junior outside hitter, volleyball
Lexie Webb- junior designated hitter, women’s softball
12. Mayya Gorbunova- Junior, Women’s Tennis
Sac State Athletics
Mayya Gorbunova, a Russian native, transferred to Sac State in 2022 from East Tennessee State and made an immediate impact. Gorbunova is currently undefeated in her first season, 4-0 in both singles and doubles play for the Hornets.
11. Rudolfs Aksenoks- Junior, Men's Tennis
Hugo Quintanilla
The Latvian Rudolfs Aksenoks was in the singles lineup for all 15 matches for Sac State as a true freshman. In his sophomore season, Aksenoks went 10-8 and started the 2023 season 4-2, helping the Hornets defeat Saint Mary’s after beating his opponent in three straight sets.
10. Callum McRae- Senior Center, Men’s Basketball
Jordan Latimore
Callum McRae, the senior center hailing from New Zealand, transferred to Sac State after his time at University of California Riverside. In 2022, he became the tallest player in the program's history, averaging 12.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game.
9. Cesar Valero- Junior Outfielder, Baseball
Dominique Williams
Cesar Valero is ready to make his return to John Smith Field for his second season at Sac State. Valero began his collegiate career at Oregon State before transferring to Sacramento State, providing power in the middle of the Hornet lineup and leading the team in home runs (13), runs batted in (39) and slugging percentage (.606) in 38 games.
8. Mark Keki- Junior, Men’s Tennis
Hugo Quintanilla
In 2021, the Hungarian Mark Keki gained honors as Big Sky Freshman of the Year and was named first-team All-Big Sky in singles and doubles play the following season, his sophomore year. In his third year, Keki has started the season 4-1 in doubles play and is 4-1 in singles.
7. Marissa Bertuccio- Senior Pitcher, Softball
Spencer Fielding
Marissa Bertuccio was named Big Sky pitcher of the year in 2022 after she finished 21-10, pitching to a 2.38 earned run average. In May of last season, Bertuccio threw her first collegiate no-hitter. Bertuccio has 36 career wins and a 2.85 earned run average.
6. Marshel Martin- Junior Tight End, Football
Jordan Parker
Marshel Martin led the Hornets with 879 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns last season, along with a returned onside kick for a touchdown against Portland State. The junior has earned All-Big Sky honors for the past three seasons with 25 career touchdowns and 2,078 career receiving yards.
5. Lewa Day- Senior Third base, Softball
Spencer Fielding
Coming off an impressive All-Big Sky season Lewa Day hopes to keep the hype train going heading into the season opener. The slugger is coming off a 16-home run season where she was also second on the Hornets in hits, with 56.
4. Zach Chappell- Senior Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dylan McNeill
Zach Chappell has continued to be the “go-to guy” for the Hornets this season. He’s averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game and shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Chappell has proven himself to be a valuable asset in clutch time as he has two game-winning shots so far this season.
3. Jennifer Koga- Junior, Golf
Deanna Sanchez
Two-time Big Sky Player of the year Jennifer Koga started the spring season off hot with a 7th place finish at the Valley Invitational earlier this week. Koga continues to build her case as one of the best golfers in school history with her second top-10 finish of the year.
2. Isnelle Natabou- Junior Center, Women’s Basketball
John Cabales
Isnelle Natabou has continued her dominance in the paint this season, proving herself to be indispensable as a presence around the rim. Coming off an impressive first-year campaign she has shown no signs of slowing down in her second. The former Big Sky Newcomer of the Year has averaged 15 points per game with 10 rebounds so far this season.
1. Kahlaijah Dean- Senior Guard, Women’s Basketball
Dylan McNeill
Kalaijah Dean has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the Big-Sky conference. Now 22 games into the season she has her team in a prime position, heading closer and closer to the conference tournament. The guard is averaging 21.5 points per game, along with 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game, leading the Hornets to a 16-6 record.
Kalaijah Dean has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the Big-Sky conference. Now 22 games into the season she has her team in a prime position, heading closer and closer to the conference tournament. The guard is averaging 21.5 points per game, along with 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game, leading the Hornets to a 16-6 record.