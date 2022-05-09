No-hitter! Sac State softball team sweeps Southern Utah University

Junior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio pitches against Southern Utah University at Shea Stadium on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Bertuccio was nearly unhittable this weekend as she threw a no-hitter in her first win; she threw five scoreless innings in her second win to complete the sweep.

The Sacramento State softball team (28-23, 12-6 in Big Sky Conference) swept Southern Utah University (3-40, 0-18 in Big Sky) at Shea Stadium this weekend, clinching the Hornets the second seed in the Big Sky just in time for the conference tournament.

On Friday, in the first game of the series, junior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (19-9) made a statement as she threw her first collegiate no-hitter to beat the Birds 4-0.

The last game of the series was senior day when pitcher Alyssa Nunez and first baseman Alondra Mejia were both honored by the team for their careers with the Hornets.

I am here at Senior Day for the final regular season game as the @SacStSoftball team faces off against @SUUSoftball! The game starts at 12 pm pst, watch live on ESPN+https://t.co/xVjoIVTxso@TheStateHornet@SH_Sports pic.twitter.com/w0P3E4reLc — spencer (@spencerf30) May 7, 2022

“I can’t be more proud of them,” head coach Lori Perez said. “When you watch the journey of your players from freshman year to this time, just to see how much they’ve matured, the life path that they’re going to go on in the health industry and how much they’ve grown as people– I can’t be more proud of them.”

Nearly Unhittable

Bertuccio was dominant in the circle all weekend long as she threw a no-hitter in the first game and followed it up with five scoreless innings. She allowed just two hits in the final game of the season and struck out 20 batters through two games.

“Come aggressive, go hard, play everything out to the last pitch,” Bertuccio said. “Confidence and trust. Trust all the work we put in, it’s going to pay off, trust in your skills, trust in your team, trust in your coaches and confidence in yourself. Go out there aggressive and hard like we can.”

Bertuccio finished the regular season with an earned run average of 2.08, eight shutouts and 158 strikeouts.

Utter Dominance

The Hornets’ bats were hot this weekend as they racked up 33 hits as a team through three games. They were also able to hit four home runs this weekend.

The Hornets’ pitching staff allowed just four runs and eight hits in three games while also striking out 23 Thunderbird batters.

“It was awesome, we knew we were capable of it,” Perez said. “ It’s been a very long time since we’ve finished at home before the conference tournament, so to have that was really key. You just feel the love and it was something we were capable of and it was great to see us get it done.”

Top Performers

Junior third baseman Lewa Day had a productive series at the plate as she collected four hits in nine at-bats. Day also hit two home runs including an electric inside-the-park home run and she racked up three runs batted in.

“Honestly I was just running as fast as I could, just trying to see where I could go,” Day said. “It was cool to see it in the air for so long and I just wanted to see how far I could get honestly.”

Day finishes her junior season with a .356 batting average, 14 home runs and 36 RBIs.

Day’s inside the park home run! Hornets up big on Southern Utah. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/NLtKqiipVc — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) May 7, 2022

Freshman second baseman Gwen Ludwig was a difficult out for the Thunderbirds, as she had four hits in five at-bats. Ludwig also had an RBI and a walk.

Ludwig finished her first collegiate season with a .288 batting average and nine stolen bases.

Junior outfielder Carley Morfey was clutch in the batter’s box this weekend as she accumulated six hits on ten at-bats. Morfey drove in eight RBIs and smacked a grand slam.

Morfey finished her junior season with a .297 batting average, six home runs and 36 RBIs.

As the second seed, the Hornets will face off against the winner of No. 3 Portland State or No. 6 Montana on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Wildcat Softball Field in Ogden, Utah.