The State Hornet Podcast: The death of Tyre Nichols, Hmong gallery and new presidential candidates

Lawrence Charles and James Fife
February 8, 2023

This week’s Episode of The State Hornet Podcast has Lawrence Charles and James Fife go over recent events in hornet coverage: the assault on Tyre Nichols, the installment of the Hmong exhibit in the library gallery and how students are handling the process of finding a new president.