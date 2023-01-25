Sacramento State gives Nelsen farewell finger

Roasters sent the CSUS president off to retirement with a collaborative ‘stingers up’

Emma Hall and Erick Salgado

Sac State President Robert Nelsen’s final semester started off with mockery and muffins in the University Union Ballroom on Friday.

It was Nelsen’s decision to go with a roast instead of a standard address for the spring semester in honor of his retirement. He told The State Hornet that student and faculty concerns would be addressed during the first week of classes.

Administration has sent out three campus emails since the roast addressing last semester’s on campus safety concerns.

Keep up with Nelsen’s retirement here at The State Hornet.