Social justice activists in Sacramento persist in calls for institutional change to policing

Kris Hall, Chris Woodard, Emma Hall, and Gavin Hudson

Sacramento social justice advocates gathered at the California Capitol building Friday to watch police footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

29-year-old Nichols was born in Sacramento and died in Memphis on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by five police officers.

After watching the totality of violence, activists marched two blocks to Cesar Chavez Plaza, past the location of last year’s Sacramento shooting near 10th and K Street that left six people dead.

I Am SAC founder Stevante Clark, brother of the late Stephon Clark, who was shot by Sacramento police in 2018, said he was “sick and tired of welcoming people into a club no one wants to be a part of.”

