Social justice activists in Sacramento persist in calls for institutional change to policing

Kris Hall, Chris Woodard, Emma Hall, and Gavin Hudson

Cristian Gonzalez, Photographer
January 29, 2023

Sacramento social justice advocates gathered at the California Capitol building Friday to watch police footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

29-year-old Nichols was born in Sacramento and died in Memphis on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by five police officers.

After watching the totality of violence, activists marched two blocks to Cesar Chavez Plaza, past the location of last year’s Sacramento shooting near 10th and K Street that left six people dead.

I Am SAC founder Stevante Clark, brother of the late Stephon Clark, who was shot by Sacramento police in 2018, said he was “sick and tired of welcoming people into a club no one wants to be a part of.”

jKaiLord chanting “No justice, no peace” while marching throughout Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. jKaiLord was among several protesters to call for justice after the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Stevante Clark holds up his fist at a protest in downtown Sacramento on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Clark attended the protest against law enforcement on the six month anniversary of Stephon Clarks death, his younger brother.
Tanya Faison, founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, waves the Pan-African flag as she leads the “Reclaim MLK” car caravan parade at Sacramento State on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. BLM and the NAACP hosted a caravan parade that began at Grant Union High School then proceeded to Sacramento City College, Oak Park Community Center and ended at Sacramento State. (Photo by Keyshawn Davis)
