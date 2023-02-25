Vegan tacos on menu at The WELL

A Health and Wellness Promotion team of Sac State student interns hosted a free cooking class at The WELL Wednesday afternoon.

Hornets learned how to make vegan roasted cauliflower tacos and cowboy salad. They were also introduced to safe knife-handling techniques and easy-to-do-at-home food preparation.

“My favorite thing I learned was how to use the knives properly,” Hospitality and tourism major Katie Weakley said. “Knives always made me nervous before, but now it’s like, you know how to grip them correctly so that you won’t get hurt.”

Peer Health Educator and Exercise science, and nutrition and food double major Sebastian Recostodio said students should come to future cooking demos for the free food and to learn how to utilize the groceries in their pantries.

The next class will be on Wednesday, March 15 at the Cove Kitchen on the first floor of The WELL from 2-3 p.m.

Weakley is looking forward to the next cooking demo.

“I want to bring my friends next time,” she said. “I really want to come back.”

*** The Free Grocery Pop Up on Monday, Feb. 27 has been canceled due to weather. The next one is scheduled for Monday, March 6.***