Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 6
Women’s basketball player takes the top spot alongside new names
Hello Hornets! Welcome to the sixth edition of the Buzzin’ Dozen, a bi-weekly power ranking of the 12 best student-athletes at Sac State. Let’s get right into the action and please remember these rankings are solely our opinions– which are generated from our consistent coverage from our team of writers and content producers.
Hello Hornets! Welcome to the sixth edition of the Buzzin’ Dozen, a bi-weekly power ranking of the 12 best student-athletes at Sac State. Let’s get right into the action and please remember these rankings are solely our opinions– which are generated from our consistent coverage from our team of writers and content producers.
Honorable Mentions
Jennifer Koga- senior, women’s golf
Akol Mawein- junior forward, men’s basketball
Jan Silva- junior, men’s tennis
Katie Peneueta- sophomore guard, women's basketball
Jennifer Koga- senior, women’s golf
Akol Mawein- junior forward, men’s basketball
Jan Silva- junior, men’s tennis
Katie Peneueta- sophomore guard, women's basketball
12. Kaylin Randhawa- Senior guard, Women’s basketball
Lucas Monteros
Kaylin Randhawa transferred to Sacramento State after graduating from Utah State in 2022. Playing in 26 games this season. Averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. In the last four games, she averaged nearly 12 points, helping the Hornets rebound from a three-game losing skid.
Kaylin Randhawa transferred to Sacramento State after graduating from Utah State in 2022. Playing in 26 games this season. Averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. In the last four games, she averaged nearly 12 points, helping the Hornets rebound from a three-game losing skid.
11. Amber Koeth- Grad student, Gymnastics
Sac State Athletics
Amber Koeth is a graduate student who has spent her entire career at Sac State. Koeth made history by receiving a perfect 10 score by a judge on the beam against San Jose State — the first gymnast to receive a 10 in school history. She averaged out at 9.925, setting a tie as second in school history in the event.
Amber Koeth is a graduate student who has spent her entire career at Sac State. Koeth made history by receiving a perfect 10 score by a judge on the beam against San Jose State — the first gymnast to receive a 10 in school history. She averaged out at 9.925, setting a tie as second in school history in the event.
10. Marissa Bertuccio- Senior Pitcher, Softball
Spencer Fielding
Marissa Bertuccio led the Hornets in their win over Kansas this past weekend series, only allowing four hits in seven innings. She was named Big Sky pitcher of the year in 2022 after she finished 21-10, pitching to a 2.38 earned run average. In May of last season, Bertuccio threw her first collegiate no-hitter. She has 36 career wins and a 2.85 earned run average.
Marissa Bertuccio led the Hornets in their win over Kansas this past weekend series, only allowing four hits in seven innings. She was named Big Sky pitcher of the year in 2022 after she finished 21-10, pitching to a 2.38 earned run average. In May of last season, Bertuccio threw her first collegiate no-hitter. She has 36 career wins and a 2.85 earned run average.
9. Zach Chappell- Senior Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dylan McNeill
Zach Chappell has averaged 13.2 a game this season and has hit multiple game-winning shots in his senior season. Like the men’s basketball team, Chappell has struggled to average just 7.4 points over the last four games.
Zach Chappell has averaged 13.2 a game this season and has hit multiple game-winning shots in his senior season. Like the men’s basketball team, Chappell has struggled to average just 7.4 points over the last four games.
8. Mark Keki- Junior, Men’s Tennis
Hugo Quintanilla
In his third year at Sac State, Keki has started the season 5-2 in doubles play and is 5-1 in singles. Playing at the number one position, he’s helped the Hornets to a hot start at 7-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky. His hot start last week earned him men’s tennis Big Sky Player of the week.
In his third year at Sac State, Keki has started the season 5-2 in doubles play and is 5-1 in singles. Playing at the number one position, he’s helped the Hornets to a hot start at 7-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky. His hot start last week earned him men’s tennis Big Sky Player of the week.
7. Marshel Martin- Junior Tight End, Football
Jordan Parker
The Junior tight end led the Hornets with 879 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns last season. The soon-to-be-senior has earned All-American honors three years in a row. Martin will be a key piece for the Hornet's offense.
The Junior tight end led the Hornets with 879 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns last season. The soon-to-be-senior has earned All-American honors three years in a row. Martin will be a key piece for the Hornet's offense.
6. Mayya Gorbunova- Junior, Women’s Tennis
Sac State Athletics
In her first season since transferring in 2022 from East Tennessee State, Russian native Mayya Gorbunova continues to make an impact at Sac State. Gorbunova is currently undefeated in singles 8-0 and 5-3 in doubles play.
In her first season since transferring in 2022 from East Tennessee State, Russian native Mayya Gorbunova continues to make an impact at Sac State. Gorbunova is currently undefeated in singles 8-0 and 5-3 in doubles play.
5. Callum McRae- Senior Center, Men’s Basketball
Jordan Latimore
Callum McRae, the senior center hailing from New Zealand, transferred to Sac State after his time at University of California Riverside. McRae led the Hornets to their win over with 21 points and 15 rebounds. In 2022, he became the tallest player standing at 7-foot-1 in the program's history, averaging 12.4 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game.
Callum McRae, the senior center hailing from New Zealand, transferred to Sac State after his time at University of California Riverside. McRae led the Hornets to their win over with 21 points and 15 rebounds. In 2022, he became the tallest player standing at 7-foot-1 in the program's history, averaging 12.4 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game.
4. Lewa Day- Senior Third Base, Softball
Spencer Fielding
Coming off an impressive All-Big Sky season Lewa Day has started off hot hitting a home run in their opening series of the season. The slugger is coming off a 16-home run season where she was also second on the Hornets in hits, with 56. Day has averaged .238 so far in the 2023 season.
Coming off an impressive All-Big Sky season Lewa Day has started off hot hitting a home run in their opening series of the season. The slugger is coming off a 16-home run season where she was also second on the Hornets in hits, with 56. Day has averaged .238 so far in the 2023 season.
3. Isnelle Natabou- Junior Center, Women’s Basketball
Lucas Monteros
Isnelle Natabou has continued her dominance in the paint this season, proving herself to be indispensable as a presence around the rim. Coming off an impressive first-year campaign she has shown no signs of slowing down in her second. The former Big Sky Newcomer of the Year has averaged 15.2 points per game with 9.4 rebounds so far this season.
Isnelle Natabou has continued her dominance in the paint this season, proving herself to be indispensable as a presence around the rim. Coming off an impressive first-year campaign she has shown no signs of slowing down in her second. The former Big Sky Newcomer of the Year has averaged 15.2 points per game with 9.4 rebounds so far this season.
2. Jorge Bojorquez- Junior Infielder, Baseball
Dominique Williams
Jorge Bojorquez, the junior infielder from Nogales, Arizona hit .500 on the opening weekend and only struck out once. Bojorquez was the only Hornet to start in all 58 games last year. His two doubles and one home run propelled the Hornets to a 3-1 series victory over North Dakota State.
Jorge Bojorquez, the junior infielder from Nogales, Arizona hit .500 on the opening weekend and only struck out once. Bojorquez was the only Hornet to start in all 58 games last year. His two doubles and one home run propelled the Hornets to a 3-1 series victory over North Dakota State.
1. Kahlaijah Dean- Senior Guard, Women’s Basketball
Lucas Monteros
Taking home five Big Sky Players of the Week this season, Kalaijah Dean has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the BigSky conference. The guard is averaging 21.2 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game, leading the Hornets to a 16-6 record in prime position for the conference tournament.
Taking home five Big Sky Players of the Week this season, Kalaijah Dean has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the BigSky conference. The guard is averaging 21.2 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game, leading the Hornets to a 16-6 record in prime position for the conference tournament.