The returning tight end from Vallejo was named first team all-Big Sky last season and is on the 2023 Walter Payton award watch list. Martin caught 65 passes for 879 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. His 12 touchdowns are tied for 4th best in school history for touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for the last two games due to an injury in game one. Making it to his long- awaited appearance against Stanford, he came away with 4 catches for 17 yards and more importantly— the upset win.