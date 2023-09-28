Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 7
The top 12 Sac State athletes in their respective sports are showcased.
Hello Hornets! Welcome to the first fall 2023 edition of the Buzzin’ Dozen, a power ranking of the 12 best student-athletes at Sac State. These rankings are solely our opinions and are generated from our consistent coverage from our team of writers and content producers. Let’s jump right into the list and see who some of the best athletes are on campus right now.
Honorable Mentions
Seilala Lautaimi - Junior Guard, Women’s basketball
Gunner Gouldsmith - Senior Infielder, Baseball
12. Austin Wehner - Senior Forward, Men’s Soccer
Big West Conference/@_raymondtranphotography_
Austin Wehner has done a great job of setting up his teammates this season as he leads the team with four assists through nine games. On top of his playmaking ability, he has scored three goals this season which gives him the most points on the team with 10.
11. Mac Learned- Junior Goalkeeper, Men’s Soccer
Cam Hanson
Coming off of making the Big West Conference All-Academic Team last season, junior goalkeeper Mac Learned has started eight games this season and has 51 saves. Establishing himself as the top goalkeeper in the NCAA right now and sitting first in the country with his clutch 51 saves so far.
10. Mayya Gorbunova- Senior, Women’s Tennis
Sac State Athletics
Mayya Gorbunova will be in her second season since transferring from East Tennessee State. Gorbunova had a strong first season that consisted of her starting off 10-0 in singles and finishing with a 15-6 record. She looks to keep her momentum going with another strong upcoming season.
9. Armon Bailey- Senior Linebacker, Football
Angie Kallas
Armon Bailey led the Hornets in tackles a year ago and he is doing the same through three games this season with a total of 33. Bailey recorded 11 of his 33 tackles in the win against Stanford which was his season high. He looks to make First Team All-Big Sky for another year in a row.
8. Mark Keki- Junior, Men’s Tennis
Hugo Quintanilla
Mark Keki is a senior hailing all the way from Gyor, Hungary. In the 2022-23 season, he managed a unanimous first- team all-Big Sky selection in singles and doubles. Keki became the first ever Sacramento State tennis player to be named all-Big Sky for three years straight since Kiryl Harbatsiuk in 2008 to 2011.
7. Akol Mawein- Senior Forward, Men’s Basketball
Lucas Monteros
Akol Mawien has proven to show his NBA-like health professionalism in his ability to stay healthy. He played in every game for the Hornets last season. Finishing third in blocks, sixth in offensive rebounds and eighth in rebounds in the Big Sky. Last season he posted a stat line of 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1 block with a high shooting percentage of 51% from the field.
6. Marcus Fulcher- Senior Running Back, Footbal
James Fife
Marcus Fulcher has got a ton of opportunities to open the season and he has made the most of them. A leader by example, he works to lead an efficient Sac State offense that has averaged 32 points a game. Fulcher has had 54 carries over the first four games, has put up 240 yards and four touchdowns, including the game- winning touchdown against Stanford.
5. Ellie Tisko- Junior Outside Hitter, Volleyball
Cristian Gonzalez
Ellie Tisko has been one of the most explosive offensive players for the volleyball team this season. Tisko has 151 kills in 16 matches played this season. She has already beat her season high of 125 kills, which she recorded last season in 29 matches played.
4. Marissa Bertuccio- Senior Pitcher, Softball
Spencer Fielding
Marrisa Bertuccio led her team as captain in the 2023 season and finished her season 14-9 with a 1.84 ERA in addition to 112 strikeouts and just 19 walks. Ranking 18th in the nation along with her third team All-West selection makes Bertuccio the third Hornet to ever receive Big Sky Pitcher of the Year consecutively.
3. Bridgette Smith- Senior Outside Hitter, Volleyball
Micheal Pacheco
Senior showstopper Bridgette Smith is coming off a well-deserved nationally recognized season, which resulted in her being ranked 34th in the nation in 2022 in terms of aces with an eye-opening total of 48. Recently matching up against the 4th ranked in the nation, Florida Gators, SmithBridgette was still able to dominate by totaling 15 kills. She reached 1,000 kills for her career on Sept. 15 against Fresno State.
2. Marshel Martin- Senior Tight End, Football
Jordan Parker
The returning tight end from Vallejo was named first team all-Big Sky last season and is on the 2023 Walter Payton award watch list. Martin caught 65 passes for 879 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. His 12 touchdowns are tied for 4th best in school history for touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for the last two games due to an injury in game one. Making it to his long- awaited appearance against Stanford, he came away with 4 catches for 17 yards and more importantly— the upset win.
1. Kaiden Bennett- Junior quarterback, Football
Alyssa Branum
The Hornets were left with a big hole to fill after both starting quarterbacks graduated last season. Junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett has emerged to be the one to fill that void for Sac State. Through four games this season Bennett has totaled 912 passing yards and 6 passing touchdowns. Bennett has been explosive on the ground with a total of 236 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns thus far.
