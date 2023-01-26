Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 4
First Buzzin’ Dozen of 2023 welcomes newcomers
Hello Hornets! Welcome to the fourth edition of the Buzzin’ Dozen, a bi-weekly power ranking of the 12 best student-athletes at Sac State. Let’s get right into the action and please remember these rankings are solely our opinions– which are generated from our consistent coverage from our team of writers and content producers.
Honorable Mentions
Katie Peneueta- sophomore, guard, women’s basketball
Kalani Hayes- junior, middle blocker, volleyball
Bridgette Smith- junior, outside hitter, volleyball
Callum McRae- center, senior men’s basketball
12. Cesar Valero- Junior Outfielder, Baseball
Dominique Williams
Cesar Valero has taken a long route to John Smith Field. After being born in Venezuela, Valero moved to Canada. His collegiate career at Oregon State before transferring to Sacramento State, providing power in the middle of the Hornet lineup and leading the team in home runs (13), runs batted in (39) and slugging percentage (.606) in 39 games.
11. Mark Keki- Junior, Men's Tennis
Hugo Quintanilla
In 2021, Hungarian native Mark Keki gained honors as Big Sky Freshman of the Year and was named first-team all-Big Sky in singles and doubles play the following season, his sophomore year. In his third year, Keki has started the season undefeated in doubles play and is 2-1 in singles.
10. Marte Mapu- Senior Nickelback, Football
Dominique Williams
Marte Mapu was the leader of the Sac State defense last season. The nickelback acts as a swiss army knife for Sac State with seven career interceptions, 165 career tackles and 13 tackles for loss. Mapu was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Big Sky Conference in 2022.
9. Armon Bailey- Senior Linebacker, Football
James Fife
After suffering an injury in 2021, Armon Bailey has become the Sac State defense anchor. He piloted the Hornet defense last season, finishing with 132 career tackles and eight and a half sacks.
8. Zach Chappell- Senior Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dylan McNeill
Zach Chappell has emerged as a star for the Hornets this season, averaging a team-high 15 points per game and shooting 38% from beyond the arc. In addition, Chappell has two game-winning shots this season for the Hornets.
7. Marissa Bertuccio- Senior Pitcher, Softball
Spencer Fielding
Bertuccio was named Big Sky pitcher of the year in 2022 after she finished 21-10, pitching to a 2.38 earned run average. In May of this year, Bertuccio threw her first collegiate no-hitter. She has 36 career wins and a 2.85 earned run average.
6. Marshel Martin- Junior Tight End, Football
Jordan Parker
After suffering an injury in 2021, Bailey has surged to become the anchor of the Sac State defense. He leads the Hornet defense in 71 tackles and six sacks, achieving Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks this season.
5. Lewa Day- Senior Third base, Softball
Spencer Fielding
Lewa Day earned a second-team All-Pacific Region and first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2022, along with being a tied leader for home runs in the same season with Lexie Webb at 16. She finished last season second in hits with 56.
4. Jennifer Koga- Junior, Golf
Deanna Sanchez
Jennifer Koga earned Big Sky Player of the Year for a second time in 2022 and was named first-team All-League Selection. Additionally, in 2021, Koga was named conference Freshman of the Year. Koga, the only two-time Big Sky Player of the Year on campus, remains one of the best golfers in school history.
3. Asher O’Hara- Senior Quarterback, Football
Alyssa Branum
Asher O'Hara led the Hornets in rushing touchdowns last season with 19, combined with 11 passing touchdowns. The transfer from Middle Tennessee State thrived in Sac State’s two-quarterback system, earning first-team All-Big Sky Conference Honors and scoring 46 total touchdowns in 23 games.
2. Isnelle Natabou- Junior Center, Women’s Basketball
John Cabales
The 6’5” Isnelle Natabou, who hails from the Czech Republic, made an instant impact in her first year as a Hornet, earning Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year along with second team Big Sky Conference. Now in her second season at Sac State, Natabou has averaged 15.9 points per game with 10.5 rebounds.
1. Kalaijah Dean- Senior Guard, Women’s Basketball
Dylan McNeill
Kalaijah Dean has immediately taken the reins of Mark Campbell’s offense in her first season at Sac State. The guard is averaging 21.4 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game, leading the Hornets to a 15-3 record.
