Swarm Report Week 3: Indoor Track and Field Championships, Softball in Mexico

Neill Little, Isaac Streeter, Arely Duran, and Myla Booth
February 25, 2023

Join podcast staffer Neill Little and baseball beat writer Isaac Streeter as well as women’s basketball beat writer Myla Booth and softball beat writer Arely Duran to do the weekly recap of Sac State sports and preview upcoming contests for Hornet teams. 

