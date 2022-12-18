Shamelessly Relevant Episode 2: Coming Out

Erick Salgado, Hugo Quintanilla, James Fife, Julie Blunt, and Elena Burgé

In this episode of Shamelessly Relevant, hosts Julie Blunt and Elena Burgé sit down with Kris Hall and Gavin Hudson to talk about some of the challenges and expectations that queer people face when they decide to come out. They focus on how diverse and varied coming out can be and contrast their own experiences to challenges faced by other queer individuals.

