Shamelessly Relevant Episode 2: Coming Out

Erick Salgado, spanish editor
Erick Salgado joins his third semester at The State Hornet as the Spanish editor. He was previously the COVID-19 news beat for The State Hornet in spring 2021. He is from San Rafael, California and is a junior at Sac State majoring in Journalism.
Hugo Quintanilla, staff writer
Hugo Quintanilla joined The State Hornet in spring 2022, and now covers men’s soccer for The State Hornet. He moved from Los Angeles to Sacramento in the summer of 2021. He hopes to cover European football/soccer in the future.
James Fife, podcast editor
James Fife is the podcast editor for The State Hornet. He is a Modesto native that moved to Sacramento in 2019 to continue his education in film. He is currently a senior.
Julie Blunt, staff writer
Julie Blunt is a fourth-year journalism student who joined The State Hornet in fall 2022. They are a staff writer covering mainly arts & entertainment. Her work has been published in the Sacramento News & Review and American River College’s The Current. She is interested in travel journalism but wants to try all areas of journalism at least once.
Elena Burgé, audience engagement/ prma editor
San Diego native Elena Burge is the public relations and audience engagement Editor for The State Hornet. They are in the GE Honors Program and are studying public relations. They joined The State Hornet in spring 2022 as a public relations staffer.