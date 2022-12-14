Kris takes it to the streets to find Sac State’s movie of the year

Will Smith-Moore and Kris Hall

Multimedia editor Kris Hall and multimedia reporter Will Moore break into a light jog to bring you on-the-scene reporting: first person accounts of Sacramento State’s favorite movies.

This showcase of unbiased and unquestionably factual reporting is all to find out what the best movie was of 2022.

Honorable mentions we heard include “Spiderman homecoming”, “50 first dates” and “interstellar”. As great as Adam Sandler is, we could not include these movies in the vote because they were disqualified for being “too old”.

Only here at The State Hornet will you find such diligent reporting.