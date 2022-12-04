Shamelessly Relevant: Queerbaiting

Erick Salgado

Shamelessly Relevant, a corner of The State Hornet that platforms LGBTQ+ topics, is hosted by editor Elena Burge and column writer Julie Blunt.

In this episode, they are joined by Diversity Equity and Inclusion editor Hannah Asuncion and LGBTQ+ beat writer William Duvall to talk about queerbaiting accusations and the negativity that stems from them.

They take a look at claims made against singer Harry Styles and his flamboyant on-stage presence, actor Kit Conner being seen in a heterosexual relationship and Singer Billie Eilish and her steamy music video for “Lost Cause.”