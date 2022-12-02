Shamelessly Relevant Ep. 1: Queerbaiting

Elena Burgé, Julie Blunt, William Duvall, Hannah Asuncion, and Lawrence Charles
December 2, 2022

In the first Episode of Shamelessly Relevant, hosts Elena Burge and Julie Blunt go over the issue of queerbaiting and the negative effects it can cause while also hearing the opinions of guests William Duvall and Hannah Asuncion.

