PREVIEW: Women’s Resource Center and ASI bring back Women’s Leadership Summit

The Women’s Resource Center and Associated Students, Inc. are bringing back the Women’s Leadership Summit on Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the University Union Ballroom 3.

The summit is an engaging experience for female-identifying students and allies to expand upon their professional skills, meet working-class people with similar career goals or simply make a friend.

There will also be a professional photographer for students to take headshots and free lunch is provided.

Stephanie Alcala, coordinator for the Women’s Resource Center, said she attended last year as a professional and grad student.

This year, Alcala is working in the planning process alongside the Women’s Resource Center Director, Haley Myers-Dillon and other student employees.

“It’s an opportunity for students to come wherever they are at,” Alcala said.

Alcala said it is important for students to get an idea of what is to come in the career they are interested in.

The networking and mentoring opportunities are geared for every student specific to their majors and future career passions.

“We have 50 professional women from off-campus talking about their jobs,” Myers-Dillon said. “We will match students up with a professional mentor from the region who does something similar to what they are interested in.”

Fourth-year communication student Trinity Haynes, who also works in planning for the Women’s Resource Center, said she is excited about the summit because of the diverse amount of speakers they have attending.

“People don’t study just one thing these days, we have a lot of different fields to learn about,” Haynes said.

This event is open at no cost but is asking for an RSVP for lunch headcount purposes as well as to get an idea of the different majors that will be attending.