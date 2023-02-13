An individual rallied with students about his beliefs and religious ideologies at the library quad on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. This incident started after Project Truth, an anti-abortion group, was on campus. (Julie Blunt)
An individual rallied with students about his beliefs and religious ideologies at the library quad on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. This incident started after Project Truth, an anti-abortion group, was on campus.

Julie Blunt

BREAKING: Pro-choice and religious protests break out in library quad

Enraged students confront individuals who preach religious ideologies

Julie Blunt, Madelaine Church, Emma Hall, Tony Rodriguez, and Chris Woodard

February 13, 2023

Tensions rose as pro-life group Project Truth and religious organizations clashed with student protestors in the Sacramento State library quad Monday.

Project Truth displayed alleged photos of aborted fetuses with a “graphic photos” warning posted on the north entrance to the quad.

Crowds of Sac State students gathered as the situation escalated. Members of the crowd shouted back and forth, “shut-up, shut-up, shut-up,” in response to the religious preachers. 

“A couple of different groups decided to be on campus today, a pro-abortion and anti-abortion group,”  Vice President of Student Affairs Ed Mills said. “And then this group was just preaching, those two groups are not affiliated, but they showed up today.” 

The photos and interactions from Project Truth sparked reactions from passers-by, causing a group of students to craft counter-signs displaying messages such as “My body, my choice.”

Story continues below Instagram post.

Campus police were called to the scene and the anti-abortion organization left soon after. Once they dispersed, tensions grew as separate religious individuals continued preaching across the quad.

“Most of the crowd, I think, came to rally against the anti-abortion group, but then came over to confront the gentleman here, who’s not affiliated with that group,” Mills said. “I don’t know what else to say about that. They both decided to come on the same day.”

Police moved the crowd from the walkway onto the quad grass, where the shouting continued.

The gathered students counter-protested the individuals who shouted their pro-life and Christian beliefs. The group of individuals preaching religious ideologies would not give their names to reporters.

At one point, a student snatched a bible out of one of the religious individual’s hands during a heated exchange and threw it across the quad. 

Story continues below tweet.

“I am conflicted,” said ASI president Salma Pacheco. “The reason why is we are a public institution and therefore people will come to our campus and will share their views on situations.”

While she appreciates and understands students expressing their opinions, Pacheco said she is concerned for campus safety.  

“I love that our students feel that they can voice their opinions… but it’s really difficult when it gets into a crowd like this because safety becomes a problem,” Pacheco said. “Like, that person can get a ticket because they removed his property and they’re damaging his property.” 

The arrival and presence of the Sac State police department played a role in de-escalating the situation, according to third-year Biological Sciences major Jay Hilario.

“If there were no authority, people would definitely have tried to attack the person right now and vice versa,” Hilario said. 

Sac State Police Lt. Harvey Woo said this was two different groups. He also said it’s important to uphold free speech on campus. 

“So they are here to talk about their beliefs and then students have their views,” Woo said. “So we’re just here to make sure that everybody’s peaceful and everybody’s okay.”

Sac State student Kalia Person said she felt the conflict further escalated the situation. 

“I feel like at the end of the day, everyone does have a choice,” Person said. “At this point, it’s just everyone’s standing around being entertained.” 

Gallery+1+protest
Gallery|4 Photos
Madelaine Church
Sac State students gather to address an individual preaching religious ideologies during a heated conversation at the library quad Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Many students were in favor of pro-choice, and there was tension.
Eureka Hall at night with recently enhanced lighting on Jan. 31, 2022. Lighting has been added and upgraded around Eureka Hall as a result of the newly released campus safety plan, according to President Robert Nelsen.
Sac State releases action plan to improve public safety
Jenn Galinto, a third-year political science and journalism major, speaking at the new president open forum in the University Union Ballroom Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The Advisory Committee for the Selection for the New University President will be selecting a president this semester before Robert Nelsen’s retirement in July.
Sac State students want university president who understands their struggles
jKaiLord chanting “No justice, no peace” while marching throughout Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. jKaiLord was among several protesters to call for justice after the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after being beaten by Memphis police officers.
‘I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired’: Sacramento community mourns death of Tyre Nichols
Leave a Comment
About the Writers
Photo of Julie Blunt
Julie Blunt, social media editor
(she/they)
Julie Blunt is working as the social media editor for their second semester at The State Hornet. They are also the author of a weekly column, "Diary of a Bookworm" and co-hosts an LGBTQ+ podcast called "Shamelessly Relevant" with co-editor Elena Burge. In the future, they hope to work for a publishing company as a part of an editorial team or to travel as a freelance journalist.
Photo of Madelaine Church
Madelaine Church, arts & entertainment reporter
(she/her)

Madelaine Church joined the State Hornet in the spring semester of 2021 as a multimedia staffer during her first year of college. She took three semesters off and is now back! She is a journalism major in her third year of college. Madelaine specializes and hopes to pursue a career in photography, media and social media.
Photo of Emma Hall
Emma Hall, news editor
(she/her)
Emma is the news editor for The State Hornet. Previously she was the inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) editor and newsletter editor. She also led The Inquirer at Diablo Valley College and has worked with The Advocate at Contra Costa College, and The CalMatters College Journalism Network. Alongside the Hornet, Emma serves as NPR's Diverse Sources intern.
Photo of Tony Rodriguez
Tony Rodriguez, editor-in-chief
(he/him)

Tony Rodriguez is a fourth-year journalism major in his second semester as editor-in-chief of The State Hornet. Rodriguez has spent four semesters with the publication and has served in editorial positions with The State Hornet and on his community college publication, The Express. He hopes to continue his education after graduating from Sacramento State and pursue a Master of Arts in Journalism. Rodriguez hopes to work in media production or as a reporter focused on arts and culture.
Photo of Chris Woodard
Chris Woodard, digital editor
(he/him)
Chris Woodard joined The State Hornet in 2022 as a third-year transfer student. He previously worked as the editor-in-chief of Cosumnes River College’s publication, The Connection. He is a Sacramento native, covering arts and entertainment.

News

The Sacramento State University Library Feb. 10, 2023, where the donations are accepted for the ‘Love in Action,’ event. This event is in collaboration with Josh’s Heart Homeless Connect, a Sacramento-based non profit that aims to support individuals experiencing homelessness and addiction. (Photo by Jacob Peterson, graphic by Chris Woodard made in Canva).
Love in Action: Sac State aids unhoused community through giving back event
Women’s Homeless World Cup winners holding up their trophy in 2015. The tournament will be held at Hornet Stadium for its 20th anniversary in July.
‘People just need a chance’: Street soccer tournament featuring unhoused players comes to Sacramento
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber speaking about reparations to a crowd of people in the University Union Ballroom on Feb. 7, 2023. Weber was the first Black woman in the position and spoke on topics of history, reparations and the continued effects of slavery today.
Shirley Weber advocates for reparations at Sac State
Jenn Galinto, a third-year political science and journalism major, speaking at the new president open forum in the University Union Ballroom Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The Advisory Committee for the Selection for the New University President will be selecting a president this semester before Robert Nelsen’s retirement in July.
Sac State students want university president who understands their struggles
Eureka Hall at night with recently enhanced lighting on Jan. 31, 2022. Lighting has been added and upgraded around Eureka Hall as a result of the newly released campus safety plan, according to President Robert Nelsen.
Sac State releases action plan to improve public safety

Top

The Sacramento State University Library Feb. 10, 2023, where the donations are accepted for the ‘Love in Action,’ event. This event is in collaboration with Josh’s Heart Homeless Connect, a Sacramento-based non profit that aims to support individuals experiencing homelessness and addiction. (Photo by Jacob Peterson, graphic by Chris Woodard made in Canva).
Love in Action: Sac State aids unhoused community through giving back event
Women’s Homeless World Cup winners holding up their trophy in 2015. The tournament will be held at Hornet Stadium for its 20th anniversary in July.
‘People just need a chance’: Street soccer tournament featuring unhoused players comes to Sacramento
Jenn Galinto, a third-year political science and journalism major, speaking at the new president open forum in the University Union Ballroom Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The Advisory Committee for the Selection for the New University President will be selecting a president this semester before Robert Nelsen’s retirement in July.
Sac State students want university president who understands their struggles
A Sacramento resident and friend of Tyre Nichols kneels down in front of a heart made of candles during a vigil in North Natomas Monday, Jan 30, 2023. Nichols’ death has resulted in protests regarding police brutality nationwide.
Mourning family, friends hold candlelight vigil for late Tyre Nichols
jKaiLord chanting “No justice, no peace” while marching throughout Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. jKaiLord was among several protesters to call for justice after the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after being beaten by Memphis police officers.
‘I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired’: Sacramento community mourns death of Tyre Nichols

The State Hornet • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

View our comment policy here.
All The State Hornet Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *