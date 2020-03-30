TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has affected Sac State
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Sacramento County on Feb. 21. Less than a month later the county issued a stay-at-home directive to ensure residents only leave their homes for essential chores, with breaking this order potentially resulting in a misdemeanor.
Click the images and “Read more” links below to read State Hornet coverage of the rapid progression of coronavirus in Sacramento County, and how it has affected Sacramento State. We will continue to update this page as news about the pandemic develops.
March 29, 2020
March 23, 2020 Residents began to receive their new housing assignments into single-occupancy dorm rooms Monday.
March 18, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 17, 2020 The Servery at the Dining Commons continues to serve food to-go, and the Courtyard Market remains open.
March 16, 2020
March 15, 2020 Employees like those in Student Health and Counseling Services were designated essential and remained on campus.
March 13, 2020 The council declared a local emergency, and implemented emergency actions.
March 12, 2020 At this time, spring sports teams were continuing to practice in preparation for the possible reinstatement of competition this spring.
March 12, 2020 Sac State’s transition to online classes followed a wave of other colleges moving completely online, including Harvard, Stanford, San Jose State University, San Francisco State University, California State University Long Beach and more.
March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020 Nelsen said all scheduled campus events must be canceled, postponed, or moved to a virtual format.
March 10, 2020 The individual was in their 90s, had an underlying medical condition and was a resident at an assisted-living home in Elk Grove.
March 10, 2020 President Nelsen sent out a SacSend email stating that professors had the option to shift all or part of their courses online.
February 28, 2020
February 27, 2020 The university said they were working with students abroad for their immediate return to the U.S. or for them to complete the semester with a partner institution abroad.
February 21, 2020
February 5, 2020 No Sac State faculty or students were in China when this travel ban was put into place.
Sac State announced all summer classes will be online
Sac State consolidates dorm residents
Sac State canceled all spring sports for the remainder of the academic year amid coronavirus outbreak
Commencement postponed
The Union, library and most dining services closed indefinitely
The WELL closed indefinitely
All non-essential Sac State employees began online work
Sacramento City Council announced emergency measures due to coronavirus
Sac State spring sports teams’ seasons were suspended
Sac State suspended all in-person classes
Sac State limited attendance at athletic events
Sac State canceled all in-person meetings, events
Sacramento County confirmed its first coronavirus-related death
Professors given the choice to shift to online classes
Nelsen announced no campus closure despite first Sacramento coronavirus patient
Sac State suspended study abroad in South Korea
The first case of coronavirus in Sacramento County was confirmed
Sac State travel to China suspended
