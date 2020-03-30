TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has affected Sac State

Madeleine Beck and Chris Wong|March 30, 2020

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Sacramento County on Feb. 21. Less than a month later the county issued a stay-at-home directive to ensure residents only leave their homes for essential chores, with breaking this order potentially resulting in a misdemeanor.

Click the images and “Read more” links below to read State Hornet coverage of the rapid progression of coronavirus in Sacramento County, and how it has affected Sacramento State. We will continue to update this page as news about the pandemic develops. 

Sac State announced all summer classes will be online

March 29, 2020

Read more

Sac State consolidates dorm residents

March 23, 2020

Residents began to receive their new housing assignments into single-occupancy dorm rooms Monday.

Read more

Sac State canceled all spring sports for the remainder of the academic year amid coronavirus outbreak

March 18, 2020

Read more

Commencement postponed

March 17, 2020

Read more here.

The Union, library and most dining services closed indefinitely

March 17, 2020

The Servery at the Dining Commons continues to serve food to-go, and the Courtyard Market remains open.

Read more

The WELL closed indefinitely

March 16, 2020

Read more

All non-essential Sac State employees began online work

March 15, 2020

Employees like those in Student Health and Counseling Services were designated essential and remained on campus.

Read more

Sacramento City Council announced emergency measures due to coronavirus

March 13, 2020

The council declared a local emergency, and implemented emergency actions.

Read more

Sac State spring sports teams’ seasons were suspended

March 12, 2020

At this time, spring sports teams were continuing to practice in preparation for the possible reinstatement of competition this spring.

Read more

Sac State suspended all in-person classes

March 12, 2020

Sac State’s transition to online classes followed a wave of other colleges moving completely online, including Harvard, Stanford, San Jose State University, San Francisco State University, California State University Long Beach and more. 

Read more

Sac State limited attendance at athletic events

March 11, 2020

Read more

Sac State canceled all in-person meetings, events

March 11, 2020

Nelsen said all scheduled campus events must be canceled, postponed, or moved to a virtual format. 

Read more

Sacramento County confirmed its first coronavirus-related death

March 10, 2020

The individual was in their 90s, had an underlying medical condition and was a resident at an assisted-living home in Elk Grove.

Read more

Professors given the choice to shift to online classes

March 10, 2020

President Nelsen sent out a SacSend email stating that professors had the option to shift all or part of their courses online.

Read more

Nelsen announced no campus closure despite first Sacramento coronavirus patient

February 28, 2020

Read more

Sac State suspended study abroad in South Korea

February 27, 2020

The university said they were working with students abroad for their immediate return to the U.S. or for them to complete the semester with a partner institution abroad.

Read more

The first case of coronavirus in Sacramento County was confirmed

February 21, 2020

Read more

Sac State travel to China suspended

February 5, 2020

No Sac State faculty or students were in China when this travel ban was put into place. 

Read more