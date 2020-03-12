Sac State to suspend most in-person classes over coronavirus concerns

Sacramento State is suspending in-person classes and moving instruction online due to concerns about the new coronavirus, according to a SacSend email.

Classes will be suspended from Monday to March 19. During this time no classes — including those currently taking place online — will take place.

Students are expected to continue attending classes for the remainder of this week, unless otherwise instructed by their professors.

Starting March 20, classes will take place online until the end of the spring semester, the email said.

“Not all types of courses can be converted to online delivery (e.g., small labs, studios, clinicals, field placements, and performing and theater arts),” Sac State President Robert Nelsen said in the email. “Faculty members teaching those types of courses must obtain permission from their Dean and the Provost to continue teaching in an in-person format.”

Campus, including the WELL, Student Health and Counseling Services, the AIRC, the University Library, and the University Union will remain open during this time, the email said.

Dorms will remain open. Student employees should still report to work, the email said.

Spring break, which begins March 30 through April 3, will continue as scheduled, State Public Information Officer Anita Fitzhugh said.

Sac State is one of many CSU schools to move classes to a virtual format due to coronavirus concerns, following San Jose State University, San Francisco State University, CSU Long Beach and more.

Stanford, UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, UC Los Angeles, UC Santa Barbara and a number of other California colleges have also moved or plan to move classes online temporarily.

Nelsen announced Tuesday in a SacSend email that professors had the option to transition their courses to an online format, prior to today’s announcement requiring classes to be online.

RELATED: Sac State professors to choose whether to shift to online classes amid coronavirus concerns

In a separate SacSend email Wednesday, Nelsen informed students that all in-person campus events through May 20 would be canceled, postponed or moved to an online format.

The status of commencement is up in the air, and decisions regarding it will be made closer to the event, the email said.

RELATED: Sac State cancels all in-person meetings, events amid coronavirus concerns

Sacramento County confirmed its first coronavirus-related death Tuesday in a press release. The deceased individual was in their 90s and had an underlying medical condition, the release said.

RELATED: Sacramento County confirms first coronavirus-related death

Sacramento County announced in another press release Monday that 14-day quarantines are no longer necessary for those who have come into contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Instead, the county is shifting its efforts from containment to “mitigation,” the release said.

At least 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sacramento County with one recovery and one death, the release said.