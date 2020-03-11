Sac State cancels all in-person meetings, events amid coronavirus concerns

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced in a SacSend email Wednesday that all campus events and in-person meetings are canceled until the end of the semester in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“All in-person events must be canceled, postponed, or moved to a virtual format, effective Thursday, March 12, through the last day of the academic year, May 20,” the email said.

Nelsen sent with a second email shortly after clarifying that classes are not canceled.

There will be an appeal process that students and organizers can go through to have their events continue as scheduled but unless the events are academic in nature they will not be approved.

“As a general rule, events that are not academic credit-bearing or critical for students in progressing toward their academic goal will not be approved,” Nelsen said in the email.

The email also addressed the status of graduation and commencement. The status of commencement at the Golden 1 Center is up in the air while all other graduation events have been canceled.

“All other graduation celebrations, events and activities are canceled (e.g. cultural, community, hooding, pinning ceremonies), but the administration will work with organizers to reschedule if possible,” Nelsen said.

On Tuesday, Nelsen announced that professors and instructors could begin to move their course materials online at their own discretion.

A memo from the CSU Chancellor’s office Tuesday gave guidelines for how universities should move to put classes online.

“In-person instruction should cease for two-to-four days while faculty and administration focus on the final details of converting to non-in-person instructional modalities. Courses already being delivered in an online format or other non-in-person manner should continue without disruption,” the press release said.

At the time of publication, there are no confirmed plans to close the campus or to move all classes online for any period of time.