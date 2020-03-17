Sac State commencement postponed amid coronavirus fears
Graduation fees will not be refunded
March 17, 2020
Sacramento State postponed its 2020 commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a SacSend email Tuesday from Sac State President Robert Nelsen.
Commencement will still occur at a later date, Nelsen said in the email.
Nelsen said graduating seniors should still pay the graduation fee on-time to fund the cost of issuing diplomas after the semester. The portion of the fee not used on diplomas will fund rescheduled ceremonies.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is gathered.
