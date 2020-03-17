Sac State commencement postponed amid coronavirus fears

Graduation fees will not be refunded

Graduating+Sac+State+students+watch+themselves+on+a+giant+screen+inside+the+Golden+1+Center+during+commencement+on+May+18%2C+2018.+Sac+State+President+Robert+Nelsen+announced+Tuesday+that+commencement+ceremonies+are+postponed+to+mitigate+the+spread+of+COVID-19.

Emily Rabasto

Graduating Sac State students watch themselves on a giant screen inside the Golden 1 Center during commencement on May 18, 2018. Sac State President Robert Nelsen announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies are postponed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Chris Wong, Deputy News Editor
March 17, 2020

Sacramento State postponed its 2020 commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a SacSend email Tuesday from Sac State President Robert Nelsen.

Commencement will still occur at a later date, Nelsen said in the email.

Nelsen said graduating seniors should still pay the graduation fee on-time to fund the cost of issuing diplomas after the semester. The portion of the fee not used on diplomas will fund rescheduled ceremonies.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is gathered.

Related Stories
#SacStateSays: ‘How do you feel about the transition to online classes?’
#SacStateSays: ‘How do you feel about the transition to online classes?’
Sac State to close Union, library, dining services to mitigate coronavirus spread
Sac State to close Union, library, dining services to mitigate coronavirus spread
Sac State students continue to be assigned work despite suspension of classes
Sac State students continue to be assigned work despite suspension of classes