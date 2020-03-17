Sac State commencement postponed amid coronavirus fears

Graduation fees will not be refunded

Graduating Sac State students watch themselves on a giant screen inside the Golden 1 Center during commencement on May 18, 2018. Sac State President Robert Nelsen announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies are postponed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Sacramento State postponed its 2020 commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a SacSend email Tuesday from Sac State President Robert Nelsen.

Commencement will still occur at a later date, Nelsen said in the email.

Nelsen said graduating seniors should still pay the graduation fee on-time to fund the cost of issuing diplomas after the semester. The portion of the fee not used on diplomas will fund rescheduled ceremonies.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is gathered.