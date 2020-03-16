Sac State students continue to be assigned work despite suspension of classes

Admin clarifies there should be no work due or assigned until Friday

Following Sacramento State’s decision to transition classes online, and the university’s announcement that classes would be suspended from Monday until Thursday to ease the transition, questions arose regarding assignments due this week.

On Thursday, Sac State President Nelsen announced that classes will transition to an online format for the rest of the semester.

Nelsen said online and in-person classes would be suspended from Monday to Thursday to allow teachers to transition their courses online.

Students reported on social media Monday that they were receiving messages from professors regarding assignments due this week.

Story continues below screenshots.

“According to Steve Perez, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs,there should not be assignments due between Monday and Thursday this week,” said Anita Fitzhugh, public information officer for Sac State University Communications. “If a student has a due date during that time, they should send details to academicaffairs@csus.edu.”

Additionally, Perez reached out to faculty to clarify that no assignments should be due during the suspension of classes, according to an email obtained by The State Hornet.

“In fairness to our students, many of whom are adjusting as much on the fly as our faculty are, we must also suspend any assignments from the previous course structure, even if the course is not being modified (i.e., already was fully online),” said Christina Bellon, associate dean for budget and assessment for the College of Arts & Letters, in an email to faculty. “Faculty should not assign any new work to students during the period from Monday through Thursday this week.”

Classes are scheduled to resume in their new online formats on Friday.