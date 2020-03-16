The WELL at Sac State to close indefinitely citing coronavirus concerns
March 16, 2020
The WELL at Sacramento State will close indefinitely due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release put out Monday.
The release said the WELL would close at 6 p.m. Monday and remain closed until further notice.
Student employees were told not to report for work Tuesday and remain in communications with their managers.
“We are in the midst of an unprecedented time and we do not take this decision lightly,” the release said. “But we now know the best way for all of us to contribute to the local and global efforts in stopping the spread of COVID-19, is to close our campus recreation and fitness facility to the public.”
Health and counseling services will remain open.
On Thursday, Sac State President Robert Nelsen announced the transition to online classes and Sunday announced the movement of all non-essential student employees to virtual work.
