All non-essential Sac State employees to begin online work over coronavirus concerns

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced Sunday that most Sacramento State employees will begin moving operations online Monday amid concerns of the coronavirus, according to an email to faculty.

Employees like those in Student Health and Counseling Services, will be designated essential and remain on campus.

Though the campus will stay open, some services will only be offered remotely. Staff will report to their regular shifts Monday, and the university will have a plan for virtual work before the end of the day, Nelsen said in the email.

Story continues below email.

Nelsen said the plan to transition operations online will be effective Tuesday.

This announcement comes after his email announcement Friday that most classes must be taught online. The plan to move classes online will remain the same.

RELATED: Sac State to suspend most in-person classes over coronavirus concerns

Student employees will work with their supervisors to determine if remote work is possible, according to Sac State Director of News and Communications Brian Blomster.

The Store in Sac State’s University Union laid off all student employees Friday and managers of on-campus eateries are questioning whether they can stay open as operations shift to a virtual format.

RELATED: ‘We’re worried for our jobs’: The impact of online-only classes on Sac State eateries, employees

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is gathered.