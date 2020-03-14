The Store in the University Union lays off all Sac State student employees

The Store in the University Union at Sacramento State laid off all student employees in an email sent out Thursday, stating their last day of employment would be Friday. The email cited the shift to online classes due to coronavirus fears.

“Not sure if everyone has heard, but Sac State will be converting to online classes only for the remainder of the spring semester. Because of this, tomorrow will be the last day (of) employment until the Fall semester starts,” the email from The Store manager Steve James said.

March 13 was the last day of employment for student employees.

A student and now-former employee who requested anonymity expressed frustration at the lack of notice given to students.

“I realize that there wasn’t really a good way to go about this, but I was expecting more from an on-campus job,” the student said.

The student said their concerns stem from needing a job to pay bills.

“I’m not really worried about being able to do my work, it’s more so like paying my bills cause it was my only job,” the student said.

The student said The Store will only have the general manager and two assistant managers working there, and that it will operate under “summer hours,” which are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the time of publication, James had not yet responded to requests for comment.