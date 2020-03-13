Sacramento City Council announce emergency measures due to coronavirus
Emergency measures include canceling event permits, $1 million small business relief
March 13, 2020
The Sacramento City Council announced emergency measures Friday during a special city council meeting in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting was live streamed but closed to the public to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order canceling non-essential public gatherings of more than 250 people.
The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to declare a local emergency. In addition to declaring an emergency, the resolution directs City Manager Howard Chan to implement emergency actions and gives him authority to spend no more than $250,000 on emergency response needs.
Highlights of the emergency actions include:
- Canceling permits for events that over 250 people might attend
- A $1 million economic relief package to issue loans to small local businesses
- Spending up to $250,000 on sanitation supplies and hand-washing stations to facilities for the city’s homeless
- Free metered parking after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all-day on weekends
For small businesses to be eligible for relief, they must have written sick leave policies assisting employees affected by COVID-19.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The city council will meet again Tuesday to discuss a measure preventing the eviction of renters who cannot afford to pay rent due to the coronavirus.
This is a developing story.
