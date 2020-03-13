STATE HORNET CORONAVIRUS PODCAST: What we know so far

Margherita Beale, Madeleine Beck, and Robbie Pierce
March 13, 2020

The State Hornet is launching a new series of podcast briefs to keep you up-to-date on the latest news and developments concerning the new coronavirus in regard to Sacramento State and the surrounding community.

This episode features podcast editor Robbie Pierce, editor-in-chief Margherita Beale and deputy copy editor Maddie Beck discussing the timeline of coronavirus-related news this week, up until Thursday’s announcement that all classes are to be moved online starting March 20.

Sac State Faculty Senate meets to discuss online class transition amid coronavirus concerns
Sac State to suspend most in-person classes over coronavirus concerns
FAQ: Local, state and national responses to COVID-19
