STATE HORNET CORONAVIRUS PODCAST: What we know so far

The State Hornet is launching a new series of podcast briefs to keep you up-to-date on the latest news and developments concerning the new coronavirus in regard to Sacramento State and the surrounding community.

This episode features podcast editor Robbie Pierce, editor-in-chief Margherita Beale and deputy copy editor Maddie Beck discussing the timeline of coronavirus-related news this week, up until Thursday’s announcement that all classes are to be moved online starting March 20.