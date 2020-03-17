Sac State to close Union, library, dining services to mitigate coronavirus spread

The Sacramento State University Union, library and food services, other than those in the residence halls, are set to close to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a SacSend email from President Robert Nelsen on Tuesday morning.

The email does not clarify when campus closures of these resources will take place.

The library building will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed starting Wednesday, according to tweets from the Sac State Library. The tweets said the library will still offer virtual services.

Story continues after tweets.

The Library will be closing at 5:00 pm today. Come by soon if you need any print books! — Sac State Library (@SacStateLibrary) March 17, 2020

Sac State is aiming to significantly lower the number of people on campus, including students in the residence halls, the email said.

On-campus housing is scheduled to remain open through the end of the semester, and if there are any changes, students will be notified immediately, said Director of News and Communications Brian Blomster.

The Academic Information Resource Center will remain open until further notice, the email said.

The email said that the university will aim to sustain critical campus businesses, including: healthcare services, facilities, security, IRT, greenhouse operations, research and financial operations, both on campus and through telecommuting.

Nelsen said that if the situation worsens, classes that previously received special permission to continue face-to-face instruction may no longer be able to do so. He asked teachers of these approved in-person classes to prepare “contingency plans” for now.

The closure of these campus resources follows closures of The WELL and the ASI Children’s Center on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is gathered.