Law & Hornet Ep. 1: Legislative Journalist from Spectrum News

In this episode of “Law & Hornet,” podcast staffer Daniel Gonzales chats with legislative Spectrum reporter Daniela Pardo and discusses the challenges she faced as a new journalist.

RELATED: FAQ Voting in the California Primary Election

Law & Hornet is a podcast all about sharing opportunities and ideas. Podcast staffer Gonzales hopes to highlight these opportunities by retelling stories of professional journalists, lawyers and members of congress, as a means to display the varying fields of media professionals.