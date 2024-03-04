FAQ: Voting in the California primary election

With the California primary happening on Tuesday, this may be the first time many Sacramento State students are voting in a primary election.

Here are some FAQs with information about how voting works in this upcoming election.

Question: What are the requirements to be registered to vote in California?

Answer: The Sacramento County elections office’s website lists five requirements that must all be met in order to register to vote. The voter must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of California, at least 18 years of age on or before Election Day, not in prison for the conviction of a felony and not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency.

Question: Can I register to vote with my student ID?

Answer: According to the California Secretary of State’s webpage on what to bring to your polling place, in most cases a voter won’t need to provide ID as long as they have already provided their driver’s license number or last four digits of their social security number. The website provides a complete list of acceptable forms of identification that may be used so long as they meet the stated requirements, this includes student identification cards.

Question: I’m not registered to vote, or not registered for the party of my preferred candidate. Can I still cast a ballot for my choice?

Answer: Yes, California offers voters conditional same-day registration that allows voters who forgot to register or wish to register for a different political party to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice.



Question: Where is the nearest polling place to campus?

Answer: The Sacramento County Elections website lists the University Welcome Center as a mail-in ballot drop box location. According to both the county elections website and a recent update from President Luke Wood, Modoc Hall is also listed as a polling place.

Modoc Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from March 2 through March 4, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Free parking will be available in designated spaces.

Question: What do I do if I make a mistake on my ballot or if my mail-in ballot is damaged?

Answer: According to the Secretary of State’s FAQ page on damaged ballots, you can fill out an application to request a replacement ballot from your local elections office. If it’s too late to request a replacement by mail, you can submit the request in person through email, fax or at the county elections office.

Question: If I live in Sacramento just for school, do I have to vote in Sacramento?

Answer: No. According to the California Secretary of State’s website on student voting, Californians living away from home may choose to vote either at the home they reside at for school or their traditional home. They may only vote in one location in each election.

Question: I’ve returned my vote-by-mail ballot. How will I know when/if my vote has been counted?

Answer: California uses a service called Where’s My Ballot? to inform voters of the status of their ballot. Once voters sign up, they should receive notifications of when their ballot is mailed to them, received by their local election office and when the vote has been counted. You can choose to receive the notifications through email, text message and/or phone call.

Question: What if I forget to sign my vote-by-mail envelope or the signature doesn’t match the one on file?

Answer: If you forget to sign your envelope, the elections office will send you an unsigned ballot statement to fill out and return so your vote can still be counted. Voters can also call their county elections office to request the unsigned ballot statement.

If the signature on the pink return envelope does not match the one the elections office has on file, the county elections office will send a Signature Verification Statement that will allow them to count the ballot and update the voter’s on-file signature.

Question: Do I need to be registered under a specific party to vote in the presidential primary?

Answer: According to the California Secretary of State’s website, voters who decline to provide party preference will be registered as “No Party Preference,” this ballot will not include presidential candidates. If voters choose to vote for presidential candidates, they must request an American Independent, Democratic, or Libertarian ballot.

The parties in California that are closed are the Green, Peace and Freedom and Republican parties. To vote for these candidates in the primary you must be a registered member of that party.

Question: Do I need to be registered as a member of the other political parties to vote for their candidates?

Answer: The Sacramento County Elections website on crossover voting says, you can either vote by being a member of your chosen candidate’s political party or if you are registered as No Party Preference. Voters can request a crossover ballot in advance from their county’s election office or in person at a polling place.