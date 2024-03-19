The State Hornet Podcast #5: The Online Pacemaker, Title IX legislation and movie reviews

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Zacariah Aguila recap the recent Sacramento State news in this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Patocka discusses the awards The State Hornet won at the Associated Collegiate Press national media conference, as well as the Title IX legislation for California State Universities and the Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement Program.

Aguila talks about the reviews of “Dune: Part 2” and “Ricky Stanicky,” two movies that have recently been released, as well as The Band Hayez performing at the University Union.

