‘Ricky Stanicky,’ and all the greatest friends we never had

Light spoilers below



The upcoming Prime Video original film “Ricky Stanicky” is reminiscent of early 2010s comedies’ unique flavor of crude and over-the-top humor that is delivered in a delightfully good-natured manner.

The plot is relatively simple. Three childhood best friends Dean, JT and Wes, Played by Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler, fabricate Ricky Stannicky to get out of trouble for a prank gone wrong as kids. However, this turns out to be a lifelong get-out-of-jail-free card for the trio as they continue to use the excuse of Ricky for years to come, even going as far as to get out of JT’s baby shower.

Over the years, the trio keeps a book of all the excuses and lies they’ve created to go along with the fabricated life of their imaginary friend. On a trip to supposedly visit Ricky, their lies threaten to unfold when they end up missing the birth of JT’s son, and their loved ones start questioning the validity of Ricky.

Unable to come clean, Dean enlists Rod known as Rock Hard Rod, played by John Cena, a washed-up celebrity impersonator to become Ricky and he quickly becomes the best friend they never could have imagined.

Cena delivers an impressive performance, as he fully commits to the absurdity that is both Ricky and Rod, while still making the character one that we sympathize with.

“The story of the transformation from Rod to Ricky is one that is very close to my heart because my life is just a serendipitous bunch of happy accidents,” Cena said. “The character is really close to me.”

One highlight of the film is a montage of Rod delivering performances as various musicians from Jon Bon Jovi to Britney Spears, fully decked out costume and all.

Efron said that this scene in particular was the hardest not to laugh at.

“For me, it was all John’s impressions. That was the first day of filming. When he does that line of impressions. We were off camera just losing it,” Efron said.

Cena said that he didn’t think he could do any of the performances and that he just wanted to do everyone justice.

“Thank goodness, I didn’t have to do the entire dance number but I’m glad I could rock the schoolgirl outfit,” Cena said about his impersonation of Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” video.

RELATED: Back to the 80s: ‘Mannequin’

The film explores the theme of accountability and how that looks like among lifelong friends and the difficulties of managing that in relationships.

The trio of liars go to great lengths to continue the scheme, not out of malice, but due to their loyalty to each other.

“I think the friendship and loyalty aspects were one of the first things that really drew me to the scripts in general,” Efron said. “These guys are really telling a rather big lie and it’s hard to pull that off, and still like the characters and root for them in the end.”

Peter Farrelly directed the film and is notable for other comedies such as “Dumb and Dumber”, “There’s Something About Mary” and “Kingpin.”

“I think that’s what Pete Farrelly does so well in this movie, they’re doing it out of loyalty and love for one another and to protect each other,” Efron said.

There is a heart to “Ricky Stanicky” that makes it stand out. While the movie is filled to the brim with raunchy jokes there is an underlying theme of second chances and to stop running from the past.

Dean realizes the consequences of lying and is prepared to lose it all, including his partner Erin, played by Lex Scott Davis, but is forgiven quickly after expressing his love for her.

“My perspective on second chances is: I just try not to be aloof when they arrive. I try to notice that they exist and work every day to try to manufacture a second chance if I can,” Cena said.

The film walks the fine line of absurd humor without ever crossing it and manages to leave the viewer with a heartfelt message about second chances and that the only way out of something is in. That alone makes it worth the watch.

“Ricky Stanicky” is a Prime Video original movie that is set to be released on Friday.