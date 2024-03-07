‘Dune: Part 2’ a Sci-Fi supernova for audiences

The three-hour cinematic experience “Dune: Part Two” released on Friday delivers a compelling narrative and action-packed spectacle.

The science fiction film provided plenty of blockbuster action for audiences while still taking the time to allow the actors to explore the humanity and motivation of Frank Herbert’s classic characters.

The film follows the guerrilla war led by Paul Atreides, the main character of the film played by Timothée Chalamet, against House Harkonnen for control of Arrakis.

The conflict in the story centers on Arrakis as it is the only known planet in the universe that can produce the Spice Melange, a substance that promises untold power and wealth for whoever controls its flow. The spice is such a valuable substance due to it being needed for interstellar travel and also grantings visions of the future to those who ingest it.

The story of Arrakis features Paul and his unwilling ascension, becoming the promised messiah to Arrakis’s native Fremen people. His Fremen allies join him in fighting against the oppressive occupation of the Harkonnen Planetary Governors.

Director Denis Villeneuve has discussed how he worked to make sure the film respected Herbert’s original novel with the only major change being that the timeline is compressed so Paul’s mother Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson, doesn’t give birth to her daughter before the end of this film.

The planet of Arrakis, called Dune by its native Fremen people, and the world Giedi Prime both require special mention as they were incredible environments adding so much to the performances of the cast.

The sets, special effects and sound were terrific and supported the actors’ performances in creating an immersive atmosphere.

The soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer deserves specific mention, it sets the tone for the film and reminds viewers why he is one of the foremost composers in the world.

Zimmer achieves the alien but still kindred nature of much of the score by exposing audiences to new instruments that are uncommon in Western media like Indian bamboo flutes, along with more traditional ones played in atypical ways such as using a cello to simulate the sound of a blaring war horn.

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ brings family together

Giedi Prime orbits a black sun and Villeneuve’s visual choice to use inverted monochrome to beautifully accent the sinister, otherworldly yet familiar nature of the planet, the Harkonnens and their people.

This visual choice was underlined by the bloody nature of the Harkonnen leadership with its casual acts of gladiatorial combat, fratricide and cannibalism. The black and white scenes saw the constant running of blood of both their enemies and allies.

The series titular planet of Arrakis, offered a feast of colors and textures by comparison even if they could feel like they were overpowered by the overwhelming brown of the desert planet.

The heart of the film and most relatable performance by far was Zendaya as Chani, her heroism, hesitancy, horror and heartbreak were integral to telling the story of Paul’s reluctant ascension to leadership. She was peerless as both a skilled warrior and also Paul’s love interest, she fostered emotional connections that helped her stand out in almost every scene she was in.

Javier Bardem is sublime in embodying Stilgar and granting the audience to empathize with his character throughout the film. Bardem’s commitment to the character and his wholehearted belief in Paul as the leader and humanity made it easy to connect with his performance as a viewer.

“Dune” is a story where the viewer isn’t supposed to relate to the main characters, all of them display fatal flaws that should hinder audiences from seeing themselves in them.

This film matches the scale of the world Herbert built in his novels. If you’re a fan of science fiction or massive-scale blockbusters, this movie is definitely worth watching.

