Sac State hosts on-campus vote center for the 2024 primary election

Sacramento State is hosting an on-campus vote center in Modoc Hall, where students can register and vote in the 2024 presidential primary election on Tuesday.

The Vote Center opened on Saturday and is open until the end of Election Day. Registered voters in Sacramento County can either vote in-person or drop off their completed ballot at the drop off location in the Welcome Center or Modoc Hall.

Mike Craig, inspector for the vote center at Modoc Hall, emphasized the importance of having an on-campus polling place.

“With students being as busy as they are, it’s very hard for them to go out to vote,” Craig said. “So if we have one on campus, it’s an amazing resource.”

Voting accessibility is crucial to engaging voters, especially in a primary election where turnout is usually low compared to general elections. Craig said this primary has been even slower than average.

“Polling places should be easily accessible everywhere because people have very busy lives,” Michael said.

The convenience of Sac State’s vote center makes it easy and accessible for members of the community and students who are first-time voters like Emma Hallums, third-year psychology major, to cast their ballots.

“I would have wanted to mail-in, but I registered too late,” Hallums said. “So I came over here when I saw the sign.”

The Sacramento County website provides information on all available voting centers, including locations, dates of operation and hours. The process takes no more than six steps:

​Check-in with the vote center staff. Wait patiently while the vote center staff confirms your eligibility to vote. Tell the vote center staff if you would like to vote at the vote center or need a replacement ballot to take away and return later (by 8 p.m. on Election Day). ​You may or may not need to provide personal identification when you vote in-person. Visit the Secretary of State’s website for more information. Wait for your ballot to print or for your access to an accessible ballot marking device. Vote for the contests and candidates of your choice. You do not have to vote on every contest listed on your ballot – it is up to you. When finished voting, insert your voted ballot into the designated ballot box. Your ballot will be counted at the elections main office at 7000 65th Street.

While the intention of the on-campus vote center is to make voting more accessible, students are encouraged to vote however is easiest for them.

“People are just kind of frustrated with [this election],” he said. “It’s kind of hard to see when you’re trying to get people engaged and nobody’s really as passionate as they used to be.”

This is true for students like Austin Michael, a fourth-year political science major, who said he wouldn’t be voting this year.

“I used to be a person that was like, I’m never gonna miss an election,” Michael said. “And then I became really disillusioned with our government.”

As for Hallums, she made it a priority to vote during this election cycle.

“Just go out and vote,” she said. “You have the right to, so you should.”

Sac State’s vote center will be open on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting, providing replacement ballots and ballot drop-offs. Additional assistance in Spanish is also provided.