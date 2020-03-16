Sac State ASI Children’s Center to close for childcare Tuesday

A sign announcing the closure of the ASI Children's Center on Monday, March 16. The center will be closed Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed indefinitely.

The Associated Students, Incorporated Children’s Center at Sacramento State will close indefinitely starting Tuesday in response to the coronavirus, according to the ASI website and an email from the center’s director.

On Monday, the ASI Children’s Center Director Sherry Velte sent an email to the center’s parents that said that the center will close Tuesday until further notice in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the disease responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

ASI’s website said the center will be closed for childcare, but the front office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for parents who need general assistance

According to 2017 data received from the financial aid office, there are 3,675 student parents at Sac State.

As of publication time, it is unclear whether parents will be reimbursed for childcare costs.

The email directed parents to monitor the children’s center’s website or call the office phone for updates on when the center will reopen.

The center’s closure follows a number of steps taken by the university to deal with the pandemic. President Robert Nelsen announced Thursday that most classes would be transitioned to online and The WELL will close indefinitely Tuesday.