EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign

President Robert Nelsen’s inability to properly address instances of racism on campus confirms his failure as president of Sacramento State and has damaged this university long enough.

“I ask that all of us play a role in supporting the implementation of the plan and holding each other accountable,” President Nelsen said in July when the anti-racism and inclusive campus plan was announced.

Nelsen has repeatedly said he “takes accountability” for controversial and racist incidents on campus, most recently the moving of the anti-racism and inclusion convocation. But how many times does the Sac State student body have to hear Nelsen’s email apologies when nothing changes? Accountability means nothing without change.

To really face the consequences of his actions — or lack thereof — Nelsen needs to resign.

His lack of urgency against racist campus issues has made him complicit in perpetuating racism himself, which is just as harmful as being racist. The history and recent incidents of racism at Sac State cannot be solved with focus groups or committees that end up becoming performative. The Sac State community needs direct action.

As said by Angela Davis, it is not enough to be non-racist. In a racist society, to enact change, we must be anti-racist. Through inaction, Nelsen is allowing Sac State to foster a racist environment.

In the heart of this institution, that supposedly prides itself on diversity, members of the Sac State community are discontent with the handling of racial controversy by leadership on campus. And rightfully so.

From our point of view as students from Black, Latino, Asian and Indigenous backgrounds, Nelsen has failed the communities we represent.