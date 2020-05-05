Sac State economics professor seen in viral video with woman using racial slur

Video sent to campus authorities for review, university says

A Facebook video posted Friday, May 1 went viral, showing a Sac State professor and a woman arguing with their neighbors. The man in the video was identified as Tim Ford by university administrators.

A Facebook video posted Friday showing a Sacramento State professor and a woman arguing with their neighbors — with the woman using racial slurs — went viral, accumulating over 6,000 views as of Tuesday.

The man in the video was identified as Tim Ford, an economics professor at Sac State, according to Brian Blomster, Sac State director of news and communications. Blomster said the video has been sent to campus authorities for review.

In the video, the woman with Ford — who the person that posted the video identified as Ford’s wife, Crystal — can be heard using racial slurs multiple times. She refers to the person recording as a “bitch” and flips off the camera.

Story continues below video.

Video not loading? Watch here.

“I’m a professor at Sac State, dude,” Ford says in the video. “I have a Ph.D. I don’t need to be dealing with shit like this.”

The woman who recorded and posted the video, Mikaela Cobb, said in the post that the couple are her upstairs neighbors, and that they fight every day and have recently brought their arguments downstairs.

“This is what I have to deal with while in quarantine!” Mikaela Cobb said in the post. “Racial slurs are being thrown around, I can’t even (be) at peace in my own home.”

In the comments, Mikaela Cobb says the argument apparently started because Ford’s wife was mad about the smell of bacon grease.

“Guys she was mad it smelled like bacon grease!? Like I can’t eat!?” Mikaela Cobb’s comment read.

Mikaela Cobb also said in the comments that the apartment complex has sent Ford and his wife multiple notices, but nothing has happened yet.

The Phoenix, the apartment complex where the video was taken, has not responded to requests for comment about the notices.

Cobb’s mother, Chrissy Cobb, said her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were the ones who took the video, and said they also have a video of Ford and his wife pouring beer down their balcony.

Mikaela Cobb said she could not provide further details because the apartment complex has hired an attorney.

The Phoenix had not responded to phone requests for comment made at 12:30 p.m. and an email request for comment sent at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Tim Ford had not responded to requests for comment made at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Kylie Robison and Brooke Uhlenhop contributed additional reporting to this article.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.