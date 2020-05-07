STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Sac State professor seen in viral racial slur video, limited nursing student spots and more

Kelly Kiernan

Mack Ervin III, Savannah Solley, and Kayla Brown
May 7, 2020

In the last State Hornet News broadcast of the semester, a Sacramento State professor’s wife was seen in a viral video using a racial slur, the nursing program drastically limits the number of accepted applicants, the men’s basketball coach gets a contract extension and more.

