STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Sac State professor seen in viral racial slur video, limited nursing student spots and more

Kelly Kiernan

In the last State Hornet News broadcast of the semester, a Sacramento State professor’s wife was seen in a viral video using a racial slur, the nursing program drastically limits the number of accepted applicants, the men’s basketball coach gets a contract extension and more.

RELATED: Sac State professor seen in viral video where wife uses racial slur against neighbors

RELATED: Sac State nursing program halves admissions

RELATED: Sac State men’s basketball coach on contract extension, basketball shutdowns

RELATED: Recognize scams: 8 pitiful phishing attempts sent to Sac State students

RELATED: RESULTS: Best of Sac State 2020

RELATED: Sac State football team adapts workouts to stay-at-home orders

RELATED: BROOKE’S UHLENBOPS S1E10: What’s your favorite song?