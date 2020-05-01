Sac State nursing program halves admissions, 271 seniors unable to graduate

Sac State cut nursing school admissions from 80 students to 40 students for the fall 2020 semester due to seniors not being able to finish their clinicals. Background image by Ashley Neal. Photo via Canva. Graphic by Chris Wong.

Only 40 students will be accepted to Sacramento State’s competitive nursing program this fall, according to an email sent to nursing applicants obtained by The State Hornet.

This comes after Sac State President Robert Nelsen said at Monday’s virtual town hall addressing the COVID-19 pandemic that 271 nursing seniors who were on track to graduate this semester will not because full clinical placements at hospitals were not possible.

RELATED: Sac State virtual town hall addresses CARES Act, budget, fall semester

The email said over 311 applications were received, but only 40 seats are available, down from the usual 80 admitted each semester.

“Our goals and hopes were to be able to admit some students as opposed to none,” said Heidi Travis, the admissions advisor for the School of Nursing, in the email.

Only 80 students are admitted into the program each semester since at least 2012.

“It’s definitely going to be more competitive than it already is,” said Logan Tuazon, a first-year, expressed interest, nursing student.

Applicants will be notified if they were accepted into the program by email Friday after 5 p.m. Sac State has the 16th highest rated nursing program in California by Registered Nursing.org’s program rankings.

Nursing students have always needed to prove their academic skills if they wish to be accepted. The 76 students who were enrolled last spring semester had an average “adjusted” GPA of 3.995, according to data from the School of Nursing

Apart from potentially not being admitted into the program, some students are worried about how they will take the Test of Academic Skills (TEAS) to get into the program. The test consists of 170 multiple-choice questions that are designed to test skills students will need to perform in the program in the areas of reading, math, science and English. “I don’t know how the TEAS test is gonna go since the clock is kinda ticking,” Tuazon said.

Story continues below table.

As of the time of publication, Sac State and the School of Nursing have not responded to email requests for comment.

Additional reporting by deputy news editor Chris Wong.