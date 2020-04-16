Sac State to hold virtual commencement for class of 2020

Graduates will be able to walk in spring 2021 ceremony

Sacramento State will hold a virtual graduation celebration for the graduating class of 2020, according to a SacSend email sent by Sac State President Robert Nelsen on Thursday.

Graduates will be able to walk with the class of 2021 in their ceremony next May in addition to participating in the virtual ceremony, if they choose.

The virtual graduation will be available on Sac State’s commencement website on June 6.

Sac State has made no decision on what will happen to the $76.50 commencement fee paid by each graduating senior, according to Cely Smart, Sac State’s chief of staff for the president’s office.

“Honestly, we have been working on this for a little over a week, and we have not sat down to talk about any opportunities regarding the commencement fee,” Smart said.

Smart said commencement is designed to be wholly paid by the commencement fee. The fee is only allowed to be spent on the commencement ceremony and diplomas.

Sac State has not responded to further requests for comment.

The decision of virtual commencement was made in accordance with the California State University Chancellor’s Office and state and local public health agencies and officials in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the recent coronavirus outbreak, Nelsen said in the email.

“The choices we are facing right now feel impossible, and in many cases, we simply do not have a choice in the matter,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen said Sac State had looked at dates during or immediately after the fall semester, but due to prior bookings neither Hornet Stadium or Golden 1 Center were available. He added that weather makes the use of the stadium for a multi-day event impractical in winter.

The proposal of virtual commencement had been brought to the Associated Students, Inc. board of directors at a board meeting Wednesday. Smart gave a presentation showing what the virtual commencement would look like.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that large gatherings will likely remain banned until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, according to Nelsen. Nelsen said he remains optimistic that the vaccine will be available next year.

Nelsen stated that models of the potential ongoing risk of the virus spreading involved with large public gatherings was also regarded.

“We hope that we can come together virtually to honor the class of 2020,” Nelsen said.

This story has been updated with information regarding the commencement fee.