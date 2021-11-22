Sac State AAPI students and faculty call for more resources, representation

Chrissy Martinez
November 22, 2021

Sacramento State is an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution, meaning Sac State is made up of at least 10% of Asian American, Native American and Pacific Islander students, which allows the university to apply for federal grants.

Sac State’s Full Circle Project recently received a $2 million cooperative grant from the U.S. Department of Education to improve graduation rates for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) transfer students. The State Hornet spoke with student and faculty members about AANAPISI and how Sac State can improve representation and allocate more funds for the AAPI community on campus. 

AANAPISI RESOURCES LINKS:

Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution

Full Circle Project

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Student Center

Asian Pacific Islander American Research and Resource Center

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Faculty and Staff Association 

