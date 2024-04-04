Back to the 80s: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Fearless, righteous and bold are all words used to describe the larger-than-life character in the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

This 80s classic captures the effortless and carefree nature of adolescence in a movie about a boy and his two friends ditching high school.

Ferris Bueller played by actor Matthew Broderick who is best known for his roles in “Godzilla,” “The Lion King” and “Inspector Gadget.” His timeless portrayal of Ferris is one that is still honored and mentioned as his most memorable role today.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is worthy of the hype and praise it received in the 80s, its unique and timeless plot is one that even in 2024, audiences of all ages can relate too.

After all, what high school senior doesn’t desire an entire day of skipping school. Ferris is credited for creating the epitome of iconic senior ditch days but without his best friend Cameron Frye, played by Alan Ruck, and his girlfriend Sloane Peterson, played by Mia Sara, this iconic ditch day wouldn’t be as glorious or memorable without them.

The film captures how outstanding and manipulative Ferris is, which in many ways is what makes the character so memorable. He starts off the movie by tricking his parents into allowing him to skip school, which is followed by a three minute monologue about the reasoning behind his decision to ditch.

The overall crux of the film is that Ferris has taken so many ditch days that his principal Ed Rooney, played by Jeffrey Jones, is raging in superstition, so to not risk the chance of being expelled Ferris has to make this last day of skipping school truly worth his while.

Living up to that dream expectation Ferris experiences moments that every high school student dreams of. He gets the chance to drive Cameron’s dad’s 1961 red Ferrari 250 California Spyder, sing on top of a parade float and even dine at a high class expensive restaurant.

All of which helps create the humorous and eventful film that is remembered as the comedic musical “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” especially with the iconic lip singing and choreographed number where Ferris sings the songs “Danke Shoen” by Wayne Newton and “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles on top of the parade float.

To consider this movie a musical, though, is a bit of a stretch. Not once do any of the actors sing or even do anything besides a little hip sways and head-bobbing. A film as comedic as this should not be considered a musical by any standard.

An outstanding element of this film is just how truly gullible everyone in Ferris’ life is. He has his classmates, parents and even friends eating out of the palm of his hand. An aspect that even in today’s society is nearly impossible to achieve.

By today’s standards most high school students wouldn’t be able to achieve the outlandish charade that is Ferris’ ninth day of missing school. Getting the whole school to feel bad for him and believe he is sick is something only a true mastermind could achieve.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is a film that, no matter its age, will never be beaten and can’t be compared to others. Some more modern films that try to mimic that easy humor are “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Paper Towns” and “Easy A.”

Although no film can ever compare to the comedic gold directed by John Hughes, more modern films do try to take those 80s themes and niches into a more current light.

Hughes is a director that is considered the most valuable director of the 80s cult classic franchise. No matter what list of 80s movies created, a film directed and created by him is sure to take place within the top 10.

His most notable films are “The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Weird Science,” all films that are still viewed today.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is a film that audiences of all ages can enjoy. Everyone remembers high school and Hughes does an amazing job capturing and pushing that nostalgia of adolescent humor and high school worries into his films. This film is just another prime example of how his dedication and work shaped the 80s decade.

The film is a timeless 80s keepsake that by today’s standards is worth the watch and has aged well.