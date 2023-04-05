Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 1 : ‘The Cable Guy’ vs. ‘Excalibur’

Mercy Sosa

James Fife, Casey Rafter, Alyssa Branum, Jacob Peterson, and Aile Flores
April 5, 2023

Podcast editor James Fife, copy editor Casey Rafter, visuals editor Jacob Peterson and visual reporter Alyssa Branum broke up into two teams where they selected one movie to watch pitched to them from the other team. “The Cable Guy” and “Excalibur” go head-to-head when the teams discuss their overall thoughts and make connections between the two films by taking a look at the actors.

