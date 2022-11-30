Cinema Obscura Episode 5: The Black Hole, Event Horizon

Steven Gutierrez Jr., James Fife, Michael Pacheco, and Jacob Peterson
November 30, 2022

Steven and James talk about Sci-Fi movies “The Black Hole” and “Event Horizon” with staff writers Michael Pacheco and Jacob Peterson on this space themed episode of Cinema Obscura.

