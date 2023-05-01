Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 2: ‘Kimi’ vs. ‘Moon’

Mercy Sosa

James Fife, Casey Rafter, Mercy Sosa, Chris Woodard, and Aile Flores
May 1, 2023

On this A.I. themed episode, podcast editor James Fife and copy editor Casey Rafter ground themselves to Earth watching “Kimi” starring Zoe Kravitz, while spanish editor/future editor-in-chief Mercy Sosa and digital editor Chris Woodard take one giant leap for mankind diving into  “Moon,” starring Kevin Spacey.

