Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 2: ‘Kimi’ vs. ‘Moon’

James Fife, podcast editor
(he/him)
James Fife is the podcast editor for the State Hornet. A film major with a knack for audio editing, James is the person behind the scenes making sure the State Hornet podcast sounds top-notch. When he's not busy in the editing suite, he spends most of his free time watching the latest films and indulging in PC gaming.
Casey Rafter, copy editor
(he/him)
Casey Rafter joined The State Hornet in spring 2022 as a newswriter. As of fall 2022, he is the website’s copy editor. He also writes for Sacramento News & Review and has experience as a writer, editor-in-chief and student adviser for The Express at Sac City College.
Mercy Sosa, Spanish editor
(she/her)
San Diego native Mercy Sosa returns in spring 2023 as the Spanish editor at The State Hornet. She is a fourth-year student who joined The Hornet in spring 2020 as a politics beat writer; she later served as news and digital editor. Sosa has freelanced for Sacramento Business Journal, Solving Sacramento and Univision.
Chris Woodard, digital editor
(he/him)
Chris Woodard joined The State Hornet in 2022 as a third-year transfer student. He previously worked as the editor-in-chief of Cosumnes River College’s publication, The Connection. He is a Sacramento native, covering arts and entertainment.
Aile Flores, podcast staffer
(she/her)
Aile is 23 years old and is pursuing journalism in hopes of working for a publication called Vice. She is super passionate about the unusual and hopes to introduce audiences to topics either unseen or unheard of. Her current goal is to establish her podcast while learning the ins and outs of journalism.