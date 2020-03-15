SacStateSays: ‘How do you feel about the transition to online classes?’

Students talk about navigating the change, possible cancelation of commencement

Ashton Byers and Tyler Day

As concerns of the new coronavirus grow, Sacramento State administrators have decided to move classes to an online format beginning March 20.

All in-person classes will be canceled with the exception of pre-approved labs, studios, clinicals, field placements, performing and theater arts, according to an email sent by President Robert Nelsen on Thursday.

RELATED: Sac State to suspend most in-person classes over coronavirus concerns

We asked students for their thoughts on the transition from in-person classes to online and about the possibility of spring commencement being cancelled.