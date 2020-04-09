Sac State virtual commencement ceremony proposed at Faculty Senate meeting

Proposal will go to the ASI Board of Directors Wednesday

Graduating Sac State students watch themselves on a giant screen inside Golden 1 Center during the commencement procession May 18, 2018. Sac State administration is proposing a virtual commencement in addition to allowing spring 2020 graduates to walk at the spring 2021 commencement.

A virtual commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates was proposed by Sacramento State administration at a Faculty Senate Zoom meeting Thursday.

Spring 2020 graduates could be able to walk at the spring 2021 commencement in May of next year if this proposal is approved, according to an email from Cely Smart, Sac State’s chief of staff for the Office of the President.

“My personal understanding from the presentation given was that this possibility is intended and was presented in the context of being an extra ceremony not a replacement ceremony, to mark the occasion and to celebrate student accomplishments virtually, in addition to a later celebration in the traditional format,” said Tony Sheppard, a Sac State professor and member of the Faculty Senate in an email.

An example was shown at the meeting but Smart said it is not accurate to state that this is what Sac State’s ceremony would look like if the virtual ceremony is approved.

Story continues below slideshow from the Faculty Senate meeting agenda.

No decision will be made until the proposal is brought to the Associated Students, Inc. Board of Directors for feedback Wednesday, Smart said.

Story continues below ASI Board of Directors meeting agenda.

Smart emphasized that this was just a proposed idea that has not been approved or finalized.

“Please know that all of this could change as we continue to speak to various campus groups,” Smart said.

Additional reporting by Margherita Beale.